New GST rates: Full list of items under new tax slabs. These items will get cheaper

The GST council earlier this month announced rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, which came into effect on Monday, September 22. The news rates, significantly benefitting the lower and middle class groups, will be applicable to commodities from soaps to small cars, dry fruits to air conditioners. Items that have been included in the 0% GST bracket are stationery items, including exercise books, notebooks, erasers, pencils, sharpeners, crayons and more.(PTI/Representative image)

As per the new GST structure, the earlier structure of four tax slabs (5%, 12%, 18%, 28%) has been simplified into two tax slabs (5% and 18%). Additionally, a new 40% slab was introduced for ‘luxury’ or ‘sin’ goods. Some of the goods will now attract zero GST.

Zero GST goods

Items that have been included in the 0% GST bracket are stationery items, including exercise books, notebooks, erasers, pencils, sharpeners, crayons, pastels, maps, charts and globes. In food items, Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk will also see 0% GST. 33 life-saving drugs will also attract 0% GST, some of these are Asciminib, Mepolizumab, Daratumumab, Teclistamab, Amivantamab, Alectinib and more.

Also read: GST rates before vs now: What has changed in 5 simple points

5% GST slab

Daily food items, including condensed milk, butter, ghee, dairy fats and spreads, cheese, brazil nuts, almonds, pistachios, dates, figs, dried mangoes, and citrus fruits are included in this list. Further bidi wrapper leaves, Indian katha, lard oil, glycerol crude, and vegetable waxes are some of the other things whose GST has been reduced to 5 per cent. Food items like pasta, noodles, cornflakes, pastry and cakes have also been included in the 5% GST tax slab.

In terms of health care items, thermometers, medical-grade oxygen, diagnostic kits and reagents, glucometers and test strips have been put into this GST slab, down from 12 or 18 per cent GST imposed earlier.

Objects that are used in day-to-day life, like face powder, hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, tooth powder and shaving cream, will also see a reduction in prices.

18% GST slab

Items that are in the of 18 per cent GST slab, include petrol and petrol hybrid LPG, CNG cars (not exceeding 1200 cc & 4000 mm), Diesel & diesel hybrid cars (not exceeding 1500 cc & 4000 mm). Three-wheeled vehicles, motorcycles (350 cc and below),and motor vehicles for the transport of goods are also in the 18 per cent tax bracket. GST on electronic appliances, including air conditioners, televisions above 32 inches, monitors and projectors been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Also read: ACs to cars: Full list of what gets cheaper as new GST rates kick in

40% GST slab

A separate slab of 40 per cent GST has been created for luxury goods, which involves pan masala, aerated beverages with sugar/flavour, carbonated fruit beverages, tobacco (cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, vapes), and luxury cars (with engine capacity above 1200cc for petrol cars and engine capacity above 1500cc for diesel cars). It also includes motorcycles with engine capacity above 350cc, Yachts, Private vessels and Personal-use aircraft.