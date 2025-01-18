Menu Explore
New Kerala governor sticks to govt script in House

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
Jan 18, 2025 06:58 AM IST

Arlekar, who assumed the post as the constitutional head of the state on January 2, stuck to the government-prepared script, avoiding controversies unlike his predecessor

Kerala governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday highlighted the state’s commitment to poverty eradication and social justice while pointing out mounting financial pressures due to declining shares in Union fiscal transfers in what was his first policy address to the state assembly.

Kerala governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday highlighted the state’s commitment to poverty eradication and social justice while pointing out mounting financial pressures due to declining shares in Union fiscal transfers (PTI)
Kerala governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday highlighted the state’s commitment to poverty eradication and social justice while pointing out mounting financial pressures due to declining shares in Union fiscal transfers (PTI)

Arlekar, who assumed the post as the constitutional head of the state on January 2, stuck to the government-prepared script, avoiding controversies unlike his predecessor Arif Mohammed Khan who had only read the first and last paragraphs of the policy address last year amid a tussle with the state government.

Accompanied by assembly speaker AN Shamseer and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Arlekar outlined the Left Democratic Front government’s vision of building a ‘Nava Keralam’ (New Kerala) focused on developing a “knowledge-based economy, quality education, high-quality physical infrastructure, eradication of extreme poverty and guaranteed housing to all.”

The governor said the state had identified 64,006 families living in extreme poverty and was working to improve their condition. He noted that over 424,000 families received safe homes in the past eight years, while another 113,000 families had signed agreements under the flagship ‘Life Mission’ scheme.

On the state’s finances, Arlekar said Kerala faces “liquidity stress due to declining share of union fiscal transfers despite taking earnest measures for revenue mobilisation and rationalising expenditure.”

“Kerala has been facing stress on government finances because of the tapering of revenue deficit grants and cessation of GST compensation,” he said. “In a detailed memorandum presented to the 16th Finance Commission which had visited the state in December 2024 and held discussions with my government, the problems faced by the state have been highlighted and ameliorative measures requested. We hope for the best.”

In his hour-long address, the governor highlighted Kerala’s contributions to national highway widening projects through land acquisition costs. He urged that this expenditure “should be recognised as additional capital investment for national highways,” warning that including it within state borrowing limits could deter Kerala from supporting large-scale infrastructure projects.

The state has requested the Union government to allow unconditional borrowing of 6,000 crore this financial year.

The policy address largely avoided contentious issues like recent UGC draft guidelines, delays in special financial packages for the Wayanad landslide, and the One Nation, One Election proposal.

The address marked the beginning of the Assembly’s 13th session, which will meet for 27 days between January 17 and March 28. The discussion on the motion of thanks will be held from January 20-22. Finance minister KN Balagopal will present the state budget for 2025-26 on February 7, ahead of local body polls later this year and Assembly elections next year.

