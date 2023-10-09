New panel to oversee consecration of Ram idol; priests to undergo test

A new panel – Sri Ram Sewa Vidhi Vidhan Samiti – will now look after the preparations and other details for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla and related events at the Ram Temple, members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust said on Sunday, adding that a test will be conducted to appoint priests to the panel. A new panel – Sri Ram Sewa Vidhi Vidhan Samiti – will now look after the preparations and other details for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. (PTI)

The format and facets of the test are yet to be decided, the trust added.

Also read: Ram Lalla’s idol to be finalised this month

The treasurer of the trust, Govind Dev Giri said that the samiti is also preparing a religious text, based on which daily rituals at the temple will be performed. “All the rituals of Ram Lalla will be performed as per the Ramanandi prathi,” Giri added.

Meanwhile, the members of the trust also inspected the Ram Katha Sangrahalaya, a museum in Ayodhya being run by the state tourism department WHEN. The state government will hand over the museum to the trust on Monday after signing an MoU in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.