Bijapur , A new security camp has been established at a strategically important location in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district to address the security vacuum and curb the inter-state movement of Maoists, police said on Tuesday. New security camp set up in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur to curb Naxal menace, boost development

The camp will be the forward operating base of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force 20th battalion and will also accelerate development works in remote areas, a police official said.

Joint teams of the District Reserve Guard , district police, and the CAF completed the establishment of the camp at Palsegundi village under the Farsegarh police station limits on Monday, he said.

The camp has been established under the state government's 'Niyad Nella Nar' scheme aimed at intensifying anti-Naxal operations and promoting development in interior regions. Despite difficult terrain, lack of road connectivity and harsh weather conditions, security forces successfully completed the operation, the official said.

The new camp will facilitate the delivery of basic amenities such as healthcare, education, electricity, drinking water, public distribution system , mobile connectivity, roads and bridges to local residents. It will also help curb inter-state movement of Maoists and strengthen peace and confidence in the region, he said.

The camp marks a significant step towards improving connectivity between Bhopalpatnam, Farsegarh, Sendra and Gadchiroli . Construction of a bridge over the Indravati river on the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra connecting road is underway, which will further improve access to remote villages, including those near Indravati national park areas, he said.

Since January 2024, a total of 35 new security camps have been established in Bijapur district. As a result of sustained anti-Naxal operations, 918 Maoists surrendered, 232 were killed in encounters and 1,163 were arrested in the district.

On Monday, security forces also demolished a Maoist memorial built in the forests near Palsegundi, as per officials.

Villagers welcomed the establishment of the camp, expressing hope that it would reduce Naxal fear, improve administrative outreach and speed up development works in the region, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his three-day visit to the state on Monday during which he reiterated that Naxal menace will uprooted completely from the country by March 31, the target set by the government.

