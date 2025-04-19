New textbook titles aim to instil Indian identity, says NCERT

New Delhi: Facing criticism from southern states for giving Hindi titles to English textbooks, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Friday defended the move, saying the modifications were inspired by musical instruments such as Santoor, Mridang, Tabla and Veena, and classical ragas (melodic patterns) like Poorvi “to instil a sense of Indian identity” in students. The NCERT said that due consideration has been given to culturally resonant names such as Ganita Prakash, Kaushal Bodh, and Khel Yatra. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Earlier this week, Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty criticised NCERT’s move to give Hindi titles to English-medium textbook and accused the Union government of cultural imposition and sabotaging the country’s linguistic diversity. “The titles of the textbooks are not mere names; they shape the perception and imagination of children. English medium students deserve English titles. Education should not be an instrument of imposition but of empowerment and consensus,” Sivankutty said on April 14.

In response to a questionnaire sent by HT, the NCERT said the new textbook titles are part of the pedagogical and philosophical vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which calls for the promotion of Indian languages and Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) in education. The modification in titles was part of a “long-awaited decolonisation of the education system” in line with India’s intellectual traditions that resist the earlier stance steeped in colonialism, it added.

The agency said that the naming of textbooks has nothing to do with linguistic considerations or promoting one language over another. “The NCERT develops and translates textbooks into Indian languages to make them inclusive and accessible to all learners from diverse linguistic backgrounds,” it added.

The NCERT introduced new textbooks as per the NEP 2020 and National Curriculum Framework 2023. New textbooks for classes 1 to 2 were launched in 2023 and 2024, and for classes 4 to 8 this year. The English books for classes 6 and 7 are now titled Poorvi, replacing Honeysuckle and Honeycomb.

The new class 4 English book, titled Santoor, replaces Marigold. The mathematics book for classes 6 and 7 is titled Ganita Prakash. The physical education and well-being book of class 6 is titled Khel Yatra, and the vocational education one is titled Kaushal Bodh. The updated textbooks for classes 9 to 12 will be introduced in the 2026-27 academic session.

The NCERT said that due consideration has been given to culturally resonant names such as Ganita Prakash, Kaushal Bodh, and Khel Yatra. “It is still mentioned that they are textbooks of particular subjects like mathematics, vocational studies, and physical education. They are indicative and meaningful, intending to arouse interest, promote involvement, and connect with India’s heritage. Ideas, values, and imageries are suggested to Indian learners to help them relate to educational content holistically and culturally,” it added.

The new textbooks are visually appealing, inclusive, culturally rooted, and pedagogically sound, the NCERT said, adding they blend vibrant visuals with stories promoting critical thinking, ethics, and patriotism by highlighting military heroes and civilisational ethos.

The agency said the demand for the NCERT textbooks has grown, with 27.5 million books sold in 2023-24 and 59.3 million in 2024-25. “...the numbers are most likely to rise as class 5 and 8 textbooks have been released for the current academic session,” it said.