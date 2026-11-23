The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has invited objections and suggestions regarding the implementation of Toll Tax Bye-Laws 2026 which provide for hybrid electronic toll collection using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and RFID readers to track commercial vehicles entering the Capital, and impose a penalty five times the applicable toll tax for every instance of evasion.

An MCD official said that public feedback is a necessary step before the final notification of new byelaws by the Delhi govt. (Representative file photo) more less

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The draft amendments have been put in the public domain for objections and suggestions, which can be submitted until November 30, 2026, at 5pm.

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Commercial vehicles entering the Delhi area are expected to pay toll taxes which are regulated by the MCD. The draft toll tax byelaws mandate issuance of electronic notices to vehicle owners, allowing them 72 hours to clear unpaid toll tax and penalties, failing which their vehicles could be intercepted, detained and impounded.

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“Any person against whom a notice is issued shall be liable to pay, within seventy-two hours from the time of its issue or service, the unpaid toll tax together with the penalty under bye- law 9 and such charges or other dues as may be specified,” the byelaws state.

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{{^usCountry}} After a 72 hour period, a warrant of distress will be issued that will make the vehicle liable for impounding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a 72 hour period, a warrant of distress will be issued that will make the vehicle liable for impounding. {{/usCountry}}

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“Upon issuance of the warrant of distress, the vehicle may be pegged as a defaulting vehicle in the enforcement system and shall thereafter be liable to interception, detention, impounding and further recovery action in accordance with these bye-laws and the Act,” the adds. Such a defaulting vehicle can be intercepted and impounded while its registration number will also be added to the defaulter database.

“No vehicle in respect of which a warrant of distress remains unsatisfied shall be entitled, as of right, to grant or renewal of any monthly pass, quarterly pass, exemption, concession or other toll-related facility,” the byelaws mandate.

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The corporation has also proposed allowing private service providers to manage toll collection infrastructure, technology deployment, transaction processing, vehicle identification and detection of evasion. However, statutory and coercive powers, including seizure, detention, impounding and recovery of dues, will remain with the MCD commissioner and authorised municipal officers.

The draft proposes a penalty equivalent to five times the applicable basic toll tax for every instance of wrongful passage, in addition to the unpaid tax, damages and other charges. Each instance of evasion will be treated as a separate violation.

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The proposed rates range from ₹100 per entry for taxis, tempos and Tata-407-type vehicles to ₹2,000 for trucks with four or more axles. The draft also allows a 5% annual increase in toll rates with the corporation’s approval. To be sure, the existing toll rates for commercial vehicles are not being changed. The existing exemptions for ambulances, fire-fighting vehicles, police vehicles, specified government vehicles with red and amber lights, defence vehicles and hearses will continue.

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A senior MCD official said that public feedback is a necessary step before the final notification of new byelaws by the Delhi government.

“The house of councilors have approved the byelaws and we were advised by the Delhi government to seek public feedback. Any suggestions that are found useful will be incorporated,” official said.