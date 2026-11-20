The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed a graded penalty structure, ranging from ₹500 to ₹1.5 lakh, for violations under its new Solid Waste Management (SWM) Bye-Laws 2026, passed by the civic body’s standing committee on Thursday. The bye-laws prescribe a fine of ₹10,000 for open burning of solid waste and ₹1,000 for littering. (Representative file photo)

The penalties cover a range of offences, including failure to segregate waste, littering, open burning, improper disposal of construction waste and non-compliance by hotels, restaurants and bulk waste generators.

Penalties for waste segregation and disposal Under the schedule of penalties, residential premises will attract a fine of ₹500 per offence for failing to segregate, store and hand over waste in accordance with the rules.

The same violation will invite a penalty of ₹15,000 for marriage and party halls, festival halls, party lawns and exhibition or fair venues spread over less than 5,000 square metres. Clubs, cinema halls, pubs, community halls and multiplexes in the same area category will face a fine of ₹7,500, while other non-residential entities will be fined ₹1,000.

Failure to deal with sanitary waste, special-care waste and horticulture or garden waste will attract a penalty of ₹500 for residential premises and ₹1,000 for non-residential premises. For construction and demolition waste violations, the penalty is ₹2,000 for residential properties and ₹10,000 for non-residential ones.

Also Read:Ludhiana: MC commissioner orders review of waste contractor’s performance

Fines for littering and open burning The bye-laws prescribe a fine of ₹10,000 for open burning of solid waste and ₹1,000 for littering. Street vendors failing to manage their waste will be fined ₹500, while litter from goods vehicles will attract a penalty of ₹5,000 on the driver or owner. Owners or occupiers who fail to maintain a clean area will face a ₹2,000 penalty.

Penalties for commercial establishments and institutions The rules also target commercial establishments and institutions. Hotels will face a penalty of ₹75,000 and restaurants ₹30,000 for failure to deal with waste as prescribed. Resident welfare associations will be fined ₹15,000, market associations ₹30,000, gated communities ₹15,000 and institutions ₹30,000 for non-compliance. These penalties are to be levied only once a month.

Penalties for manufacturers and bulk waste generators Manufacturers or brand owners selling disposable products without a system to collect back packaging waste will face a fine of ₹1.5 lakh. Failure to take prescribed measures will attract ₹75,000. Industrial units failing to replace fuel requirements with refuse-derived fuel will also face a ₹1.5 lakh penalty. Bulk waste generators failing to register and meet their obligations will be fined ₹50,000.

Also Read: Festive waste piles up across Ludhiana as MC falters