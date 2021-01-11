News updates from Hindustan Times: Singhu farmers put up new signage, rename protest areas and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Singhu farmers put up new signage, rename protest areas
Farmers protesting at Singhu border on Sunday installed a green signage near the main stage designating new names for different areas in a radius of several kilometres on the Kundli Highway. Read more
PM Modi to meet CMs today, discuss Covid-19 vaccination drive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday meet chief ministers of all states and Union territories ahead of the rollout of the January 16 nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and review the pandemic situation in the country. Read more
Union Budget may give fiscal breather to states
The Budget may provide some additional fiscal space to states if they implement certain citizen-centric reforms as a special dispensation in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) stimulus package that raised their borrowing limit by 2% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) in 2020-21, amounting to over ₹27 lakh crore, people familiar with the development said. Read more
‘What Indians want is they should be treated like other Australians’: Gavaskar on Brisbane quarantine controversy
There has been a lot of controversy regarding the terms of quarantine for the fourth Test in Brisbane. Read more
Kajol says mom Tanuja explained everything to her like an adult: 'Whether it was my parents breaking up...'
Kajol will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming original film, Tribhanga. Directed by Renuka Shahane, it tells the tale of mothers and daughters and their sweet and salty relationships. Read more
Polar express? Ministry of Railways shares spectacular video of Srinagar station
The Ministry of Railways shared two recordings of Srinagar Railway station on their official Twitter account on January 9. Read more
Kajol, Renuka Shahane, Tanvi Azmi mothers, daughters and Tribhanga
Director Renuka Shahane and actors Kajol and Tanvi Azmi talk to Hindustan Times about their upcoming film, Tribhanga. The Netflix film explores the themes of familial relationships, how 'hurt people hurt people' and more. Read more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends relief to Sonu Sood in 'illegal' construction case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will not do that’: Farmers' unions’ to Supreme Court on Jan 26 tractor march
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh undertakes 3rd Covid vaccine dry run today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh to announce minimum support prices for kodo-kutki millets
- The kodo and kutki millets are grown mostly by tribals of Bastar and in other parts of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-Covid numbers: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Interstate online fraud racket busted, 16 arrested in Gaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Kuch din ruko, yaar': Chhattisgarh CM to student on reopening schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends protection from arrest of Kangana Ranaut till Jan 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in Delhi: NDMC forms rapid response team for field inspections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If Centre doesn't want to stay farm laws' implementation, we will: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K witnessed 63.93% decrease in terrorist incidents in 2020: Home ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC restrains police from issuing fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Yes, we didn't allow Haryana CM to hold rally': Farmers union chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan to White Revolution: Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India returns Chinese soldier who strayed into Pangong Tso area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox