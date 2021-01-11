News updates from Hindustan Times: Singhu farmers put up new signage, rename protest areas and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Singhu farmers put up new signage, rename protest areas

Farmers protesting at Singhu border on Sunday installed a green signage near the main stage designating new names for different areas in a radius of several kilometres on the Kundli Highway. Read more

PM Modi to meet CMs today, discuss Covid-19 vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday meet chief ministers of all states and Union territories ahead of the rollout of the January 16 nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and review the pandemic situation in the country. Read more

Union Budget may give fiscal breather to states

The Budget may provide some additional fiscal space to states if they implement certain citizen-centric reforms as a special dispensation in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) stimulus package that raised their borrowing limit by 2% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) in 2020-21, amounting to over ₹27 lakh crore, people familiar with the development said. Read more

‘What Indians want is they should be treated like other Australians’: Gavaskar on Brisbane quarantine controversy

There has been a lot of controversy regarding the terms of quarantine for the fourth Test in Brisbane. Read more

Kajol says mom Tanuja explained everything to her like an adult: 'Whether it was my parents breaking up...'

Kajol will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming original film, Tribhanga. Directed by Renuka Shahane, it tells the tale of mothers and daughters and their sweet and salty relationships. Read more

Polar express? Ministry of Railways shares spectacular video of Srinagar station

The Ministry of Railways shared two recordings of Srinagar Railway station on their official Twitter account on January 9. Read more

Kajol, Renuka Shahane, Tanvi Azmi mothers, daughters and Tribhanga

Director Renuka Shahane and actors Kajol and Tanvi Azmi talk to Hindustan Times about their upcoming film, Tribhanga. The Netflix film explores the themes of familial relationships, how 'hurt people hurt people' and more. Read more



