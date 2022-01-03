News updates from HT: Centre says India on track to achieve export target of $400 bn, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India on track to achieve export target of $400 billion: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that India has achieved the highest ever exports of $37 billion in December 2021, a 37% jump from December 2020. Read more…

66 of 2,000 passengers on board Cordelia cruise ship from Mumbai contract Covid: Goa minister

As many as 66 of 2,000-odd passengers on board the Cordelia cruise ship that left for Mumbai and berthed in Goa were found positive for Covid-19, said health minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday. Samples of all the passengers were tested after a crew member contracted the viral disease. Read more…

Watch Pak foreign minister's appeal to India to attend SAARC meet in Islamabad

Pakistan has appealed to India to attend the 19th SAARC summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad, saying if Indian side is not willing to attend physically but it can participate virtually. Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad that India's alleged stubbornness has made SAARC forum dysfunctional. Watch this video for more

'They have one more innings to save their Test careers': Gavaskar gives his verdict on struggling Pujara, Rahane

Time is running out for Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, India's middle-order batting pair which endured yet another failure on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa on Johannesburg on Monday. India legend and former captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Pujara and Rahane, at max, have one more innings to save their spots. Read more…

Nani opens up about his statement that there’s no unity among Telugu actors: ‘It came out of pain’

Telugu actor Nani, whose latest release Shyam Singha Roy was a success, recently made a statement in which he said there’s not much unity among Telugu actors. During the promotions of Shyam Singha Roy, Nani said the Telugu industry lacks unity. He also spoke about the ticket pricing issues in Andhra Pradesh. Read more…

Fight Omicron with these simple tips to boost immunity

Amid a sharp uptick in Omicron cases across the country, getting fully vaccinated and boosting the efficacy of body's immune system are some of our defences against the viruses. With a highly-infectious strain of Covid-19 around, it is time to prepare our bodies to fight the virus effectively with proper diet, exercise, sleep and a more active lifestyle. Read more…

