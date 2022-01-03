Home / India News / India on track to achieve export target of $400 billion: Piyush Goyal
India on track to achieve export target of $400 billion: Piyush Goyal

  • Union commerce and industry minister said the top 10 major commodity groups constituting 80% of exports have grown by 41% over last December.
Union minister Piyush Goyal said that India's Missions abroad have reacted very well to PM Modi's clarion call for 'Local Goes Global: Make In India For the World'.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Union minister Piyush Goyal said that India's Missions abroad have reacted very well to PM Modi's clarion call for 'Local Goes Global: Make In India For the World'.
Published on Jan 03, 2022 07:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that India has achieved the highest ever exports of $37 billion in December 2021, a 37% jump from December 2020. The commerce and industry ministry told a media briefing India is well on its way to achieving an export target of $400 billion. He said the top 10 major commodity groups constituting 80% of exports have grown by 41% over last December.

“It is a time for all Indians to feel proud that PM Narendra Modi ji's clarion call to make exports an engine of growth has been taken seriously by all. With $300 billion in the first 9 months of 2021-22 we are on track to achieve our target,” Goyal said.

As per the government figures, India’s merchandise export in December 2021 stood at $37.29 billion, the highest ever monthly achievement, with an increase of 37.0% over $27.22 billion in December 2020. The non-petroleum exports in December 2021 was of $31.67 billion, registering a positive growth of 27.31% over non-petroleum exports of $24.88 billion in December 2020.

Goyal said that India's Missions abroad have reacted very well to PM Modi's clarion call for 'Local Goes Global: Make In India For the World'. He also said that the sharp increase in trade deficit with China under the government of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has been brought that down considerably by the current Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government.

He said the imports from China during the UPA government grew by 1,160% between 2003-04 and 2013-14 while it was brought down "drastically to 8% between 2014-15 and 2020-21" under the BJP government.

