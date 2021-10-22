News updates from HT: Militants, security forces exchange fire in J&K's Chanapora and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Heavy exchange of fire between militants, security forces in Chanapora

An exchange of fire triggered in Srinagar’s Chanapora locality after security forces tried to intercept a vehicle on Thursday evening. Police and the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force carried out a combing operation in areas but could not trace anyone. Read more

Islamic State, Al-Qaeda have increased online propaganda, warns FATF

The Islamic State and Al-Qaeda have increased online propaganda to incite unaffiliated individuals to launch attacks and to raise funds since last year and the risk of “self-financed, radicalised lone actor terrorists” is significant, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has warned. Read more

People say, 'he is the Inzamam-Ul-Haq of India': Shoaib Akhtar names batter whom 'Pakistan considers greater than Kohli'

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lauded the Indian cricket team, saying that cricket fans in Pakistan are fond of certain batsmen from Team India. Read more

Arjun Kapoor photoshops himself into Parineeti Chopra's travel pics, calls her ‘World Tourism Ambassador’

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her birthday today and its the hilarious Instagram post from her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor that is a sure winner. Read more

How overthinking can play havoc with your mental health. Know from an expert

Are you trapped in your mind, unable to shrug off some pesky thoughts that just don't go away, no matter how hard you try? There is nothing more exhausting than going through the same pattern of negative thoughts over and over again. Read more

Image of first FIR filed by Delhi Police in 1861 goes viral again

An image showcasing a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Delhi Police in 1861 has gone viral again. It is the first ever FIR that was filed by them. Shared on Twitter, the post has now left people in awe. See here

'Befitting reply to detractors': PM on how 100 cr jabs is reflection of New India

PM Modi addressed the nation a day after India's 100 crore Covid vaccination milestone. Watch here

