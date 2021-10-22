Heavy exchange of fire between militants, security forces in Chanapora

An exchange of fire triggered in Srinagar’s Chanapora locality after security forces tried to intercept a vehicle on Thursday evening. Police and the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force carried out a combing operation in areas but could not trace anyone.

A police officer said the terrorists involved in the exchange of fire could have escaped under the cover of darkness. “The forces are still keeping a close watch on the area...” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Security arrangements have been tightened across the Valley, especially in Srinagar, after a series of targeted attacks this month left 11 civilians dead.

Union home minister Amit Shah is due to arrive in Srinagar on Saturday for a three-day visit.

Police have seized motorcycles and put up extra checking points across the city. “Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to terror violences. It has nothing to do with visit of the Hon’ble HM (Shah), “ inspector general Vijay Kumar said in a tweet on Thursday.