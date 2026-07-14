CM Vijay launches slew of development projects in his maiden visit to Perambur

Tamil Nadu chief minister and Perambur MLA C Joseph Vijay on Monday made his maiden visit to his Assembly constituency after assuming office, inaugurating a series of development projects and reviewing infrastructure works in the area. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a visit to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) electric bus depot and EV charging station at Vyasarpadi in Chennai, Monday. (PTI)

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president had won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East in the April 23 Assembly elections. In accordance with the law, he resigned from the Tiruchirappalli East seat and retained Perambur, where he is now the sitting MLA.

Before resigning from the Tiruchirappalli East seat, Vijay had visited the constituency to thank voters and assured them of continued support for its development. The Election Commission has since declared the seat vacant, and it is among the Assembly constituencies expected to go to bypolls in the coming months.

During his first visit to Perambur as MLA, Vijay inaugurated the renovated constituency office and an e-Seva centre, and chaired a review meeting with senior government officials on development projects planned for the constituency.

Perambur, in north Chennai, comprises Kodungaiyur, Vyasarpadi, Peravallur, Kosapet and Kannigapuram. It is home to the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), besides several automobile and micro, small and medium enterprises.

Traditionally considered a DMK stronghold, Perambur elected Vijay in the Assembly polls with 1,20,365 votes. He defeated senior DMK leader R D Shekar by a margin of 53,715 votes.

During the visit, Vijay also inspected a fair price shop and formally launched the statewide distribution of new electronic ration cards to eligible families who had applied for them.

The renovated MLA office has been equipped with new facilities, including ramps to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities.

At the e-Seva centre, Vijay handed over documents to beneficiaries availing government services. The centre offers 275 services from various government departments.

The chief minister also inspected the Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s electric bus depot in Perambur, built at a cost of ₹47.50 crore.

During the inspection, Vijay directed officials to procure air-conditioned low-floor electric buses to improve passenger services.