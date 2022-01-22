News updates from HT: PM Modi to interact with DMs of various districts, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to interact with DMs of various districts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with various district magistrates on Saturday to take their direct feedback on the progress and status of implementation of various government schemes and programmes, his office has announced. The meeting will be held via video conferencing at around 11am, the PMO said in a statement. Read more…

‘Stealth Omicron’: All you need to know about fast-spreading sub-strain

A new sub-variant of Omicron has raised fears that more transmissible strains of the coronavirus could spark larger Covid-19 waves globally. The health authorities in the UK have designated the sub-variant, called BA.2, as ‘variant under investigation’. Read more…

Kashmiri Pandit activist's murder plot: Delhi police nab arms dealer Hazi Shamim | WATCH

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi police arrested a 55-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to kill a social activist who is vocal about the issues of Kashmiri Pandits. The accused has been identified as Hazi Shamim alias Shamim Pistol, a resident of Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Shamim is a notorious illegal arms supplier and has been supplying arms for more than 15 years. Watch video for more.

'We are trying to get better': KL Rahul pinpoints 'mistakes' behind India's ODI series defeat against South Africa

Skipper KL Rahul praised South Africa for putting up an impressive display at home but also pinpointed India's flaws after his team suffered a seven-wicket loss in the second game and lost the three-ODI series on Friday. The Indian bowling unit once again looked toothless against the opposition, which chased down the 288-run target with ease at Boland Park, Paarl. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suriya's Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham enter Oscars 2022 race

Two Indian films--Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham--have officially been included in the long list of films eligible for the Oscars 2022. On Thursday night, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which conducts the Academy Awards (also known as the Oscars), released the list of 276 films eligible for the awards this year. Read more…

Shehnaaz Gill looks oh-so-gorgeous in yellow lehenga set: Check out viral pics here

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill made Indian ethnic wear look oh-so-stunning with her latest pictures from a breathtaking photoshoot. The star took to Instagram to post several photos of herself serving major bridesmaid fashion goals in a beautiful yellow lehenga set. It is a perfect look for attending your best friend's Mehendi or haldi function and making heads turn during the festivities. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON