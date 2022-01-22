'We are trying to get better': KL Rahul pinpoints 'mistakes' behind India's ODI series defeat against South Africa

Skipper KL Rahul praised South Africa for putting up an impressive display at home but also pinpointed India's flaws after his team suffered a seven-wicket loss in the second game and lost the three-ODI series on Friday. The Indian bowling unit once again looked toothless against the opposition, which chased down the 288-run target with ease at Boland Park, Paarl.

Janneman Malan was the home team's top-scorer with 91 off 108 while his senior opening partner Quinton de Kock made 78 off 66 balls. Rahul described it as a learning curve for the team members and also underlined their mistakes. Inability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures dented the Indian camp once again as the hosts strolled past the total without much trouble.

South Africa opening partnership was broken with Shardul Thakur dismissing Quinton de Kock leg before wicket for 78. The Temba Bavuma-Janneman Malan pair then notched up a 50-run partnership as hosts looked in control while Indian bowlers looked in chaos.

"I think South Africa is playing some really good cricket at home, we are making mistakes as well in the middle. It's good learning for us. We are a team that takes a lot of pride in winning, but good learning for us and hopefully we can grow. We are trying to get better at things we haven't done well in the past," said Rahul at the post-match presentation.

"Partnerships, middle-order becomes crucial when we are entering a big tournament, wanna get better at bowling in the middle overs and these are the few things which are really obvious and right in front of us. We have spoken about it and it's only up to us to get better, learn from it and find a way," he added.

Rahul also identified positives as he heaped praise on the batting display from Shikhar Dhawan & Virat Kohli in the series opener, which was followed by Rishabh Pant's career-best ODI innings in the second game.

"The way Shikhar and Virat batted in the first game was very good, and today Rishabh batted, the way he managed the first 20 balls, and then he took down the spinners," he said.

Rahul further singled out Jasprit Bumrah as the standout bowler before pointing out bio-bubble struggles and India's rough transition from Tests to ODIs in South Africa. "Jasprit has been the standout bowler for us and Yuzi has been good today. The energy has been great, it's been tough on the body staying in the bubbles. We love challenges and we have come short in the first 2 games, we will look ahead to the third game and try and win that one," he concluded.

