The Kagiso Rabada factor: Why the pacer is just what South Africa need after Kingsmead setback

Australia thumped South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban earlier this week, but now with Kagiso Rabada back after recovering a hamstring problem, the equation will be a little different. Kagiso Rabada has been fantastic over the years, particularly against Australia. (Action Images via Reuters)

South Africa missed Rabada a great deal at Kingsmead. In his absence, they lacked teeth. The hosts had reduced the Aussies to 187/6 on the opening day but overnight batsman Matt Renshaw, who hadn’t scored a Test century since 2016, went on to rack up 190 on the second day. The Proteas didn't recover after that and remained behind the eight ball before eventually losing the contest by 214 runs.

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If Rabada was there, things may have perhaps turned out differently for the hosts. The fast bowler’s record against the Aussies is exceptional. Last year in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s, the pacer took nine wickets (5/51 and 4/59) and helped the Proteas stun the overwhelming favourites.

In his 11 Tests against Australia, Rabada has taken 58 wickets at an average of just 21.39. By comparison, Dale Steyn, arguably the greatest South African pacer, has taken 70 wickets in 15 games at an average of 27.47.

Among all the Proteas bowlers who have taken 50 wickets or more, Rabada boasts the best average. And it is quite the list. Apart from Steyn, it features Allan Donald, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Vernon Philander and Shaun Pollock.

The Sandpapergate series in 2018 – the last time the Aussies played a Test rubber in South Africa -- saw Rabada took 23 wickets in four games at an average of 19.26, including a 10-for, to help the Proteas to a 3-1 win.

The 31-year-old’s importance for the South African team can’t be overstated . Naturally, the Aussies are worried. Assistant coach Matthew Wade, who worked with the South Africa pacer at IPL side Gujarat Titans last year, expects him to make a difference.

"The thing that stands out with him is his competitiveness. He takes it to the opposition. He'll be in our face. He'll keep coming for the whole Test match – we really know that. With him coming back in… it gives them great versatility.

The hosts went in with the two spinners (Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer) last time, but they can bring quicks in. He and Nortje can basically take one quick spot, bowl short spells, and really attack us hard if they want to,” Wade told reporters ahead of the second game that starts on Sunday at Gqeberha.

"It's going to be a challenge every single Test match to be able to get on top of their attack. Thankfully, we found a way in the first Test, but we're under no illusions here that it's going to be a tough game for us," he added.

In the absence of Rabada, tearaway pacer Anrich Nortje played at Kingsmead, his first Test in three years. He took four wickets (2/88 and 2/56) but lacked the penetration and consistency that Rabada has. The other two pacers in the team were Marco Jansen and Wiian Mulder, and they didn't have a great game either but they can bat effectively which is something South Africa can't ignore. So, it’s clear who is going to sit out as Rabada comes in.

The Aussies were very good in the opening Test, and if anyone can stop them in their aspirations to beat South Africa in the rainbow nation for the first time since 2014, it’s Rabada.

This sets the stage up for what promises to be a mighty battle.