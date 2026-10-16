Pack mentality: How Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon shaped a great Test legacy

It is often said that “Batters set up matches, while bowlers win them”. The adage is particularly significant for Test cricket, where taking 20 wickets is the most important part of winning the game. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc. (X Images)

Over the years, we have seen some formidable bowling attacks dominate different periods of the game. The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, comprising Michael Holding, Joel Garner, Andy Roberts and Colin Croft, are one of the most talked-about bowling attacks in history. Their relentless pace struck fear into the minds of even the greatest batters in the 1970s and 80s. Another attack that earned legendary status is the Australian quartet of Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie and Shane Warne. The blend of accuracy, seam movement, express pace and leg-spin in this combination made it unique and particularly difficult for the opposition to negotiate.

These two combinations and many more in the history of cricket show us that a great attack is not always about four bowlers doing the same thing. The strength of an attack comes from the different problems its members can create.

The ability of an attack to ask different questions was evident from the Australians in the recently finished Durban Test against South Africa. While chasing 421, Wiaan Mulder and Aiden Markram turned up on the final day with the resolve to make the day longer for the visitors. Australia had to toil for an hour and 50 minutes before Josh Hazlewood dismissed Mulder and broke the 205-ball partnership. Then, with the second new ball, Hazlewood picked up the wickets of Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer in the same over.

Mitchell Starc dismissed Markram, South Africa’s last major resistance, and the innings was brought to a close by Hazlewood, who accounted for Anrich Nortje. Hazlewood claimed his Test-best figures of 6/49 and was subsequently praised by skipper Pat Cummins for his willingness to persevere through difficult passages of play. While he took the spotlight, the impact of the line-up came from the combined effort of all four. The quartet picked up 17 wickets in the match at an average of 22.18.

During the Durban Test, the combination of Cummins-Hazlewood-Starc-Lyon reached 600 wickets while playing 38 Tests together. They are the first four-man bowling combination to achieve the feat. They have now picked up 615 wickets in these 38 matches, at an average of 25.31 and a strike rate of 52.71.