BCCI poses the Rohit Sharma question to selector candidates

The interview process for the fifth selector who will replace Ajit Agarkar in the Indian men’s selection committee was completed on Thursday, which may clear the decks for Pragyan Ojha to take full-time charge as chief selector. A decision on who the fifth selector would be is expected to be taken soon by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). File image of Rohit Sharma. (Rahul Singh)

One of two former Indian cricketers from Mumbai, Ramesh Powar (2 Tests, 31 ODIs) and Salil Ankola (1 Test, 20 ODIs), are in contention to get the job, it is learnt.

Interestingly, the CAC comprising former India internationals Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjpe asked the aspirants for their views on Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, among other questions, HT learns.

Agarkar’s reservations about Rohit’s ability to last the distance for the 2027 ODI World Cup became a sticky point with BCCI. Following this the former chief selector was not given an extension despite his impressive track record. India won three ICC white-ball trophies (2024 T20 WC, 2025 Champions trophy, and 2026 T20 WC) with Agarkar as chairman.

On Friday, the selectors did not pick Yashasvi Jaiswal even for the second leg of New Zealand ODIs where Shubman Gill would be unavailable. While this allows Jaiswal to prepare for the Test series to follow, the move also indicates the selectors’ revised opinion on Rohit with the World Cup in mind.

Other questions asked of the candidates during the interview included their assessment of why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not making the T20I playing eleven despite his talent and continued presence in the squad. How they would approach his selection is what the interviewers were keen to understand.

Candidates were also given an imaginary scenario where India lost Shubman Gill’s services to injury and were asked about the back-up leaders they had in mind.

Although the online interview process was detailed, the eventual selector pick tends to be a juggling exercise based on BCCI’s choice of chief selector. As per the BCCI constitution, the most capped Test player among the chosen five earns the right to become the chairman. Currently, with 24 Tests, former spinner Ojha is in charge as interim chairman after Agarkar’s exit.

Among the shortlisted and interviewed candidates, only Wasim Jaffer (31 Tests) had played more top-flight cricket. But it is unlikely that Jaffer would make the cut, as BCCI is keen on continuity in the selection process. Ojha served for a year under Agarkar’s watch and is well versed with the blueprint for next year’s ODI World Cup.

Other players to be interviewed came from the Baroda Cricket Association - Jacob Martin (10 ODIs) and Connor Williams (unofficial Test against South Africa).