Head coach Mahela Jayawardene and Mumbai Indians part ways after fruitful association

Mahela Jayawardene is no longer with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. During his eight years as MI head coach across two stints, the former Sri Lanka batter guided the franchise to three trophies in 2017, 2019 and 2020. In late 2016, he took over the reins for the first time. Mahela Jayawardene's first stint started ahead of the 2017 IPL. (IPL/Twitter)

However, after winning three trophies in the first four years under Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians have not done well in recent years. Since their 2020 IPL triumph, they have reached the play-offs just twice in six seasons.

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s possible India comeback in final T20I vs West Indies

Jayawardene was relieved from coaching duties for the 2023 and 2024 editions as he was made global head of performance, at the helm of the franchise’s global expansion project. He returned to the coaching role in 2025. The year before under South African Mark Boucher, Mumbai Indians finished bottom of the table for the second time in their history. The previous occasion was in 2022. That was the last year of Jayawardene’s first coaching stint.

‘I leave with immense pride’ In the latest edition earlier this year, they finished ninth in the 10-team table. 49-year-old Jayawardene expressed his gratitude in a media release from the franchise. “Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the #OneFamily and above all, the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure. Together, we have shared some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something we can all be proud of. I want to sincerely thank Mrs Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani for their unwavering trust, support and friendship over the years. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI. I wish the team every success in the years ahead,” he said.

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani thanked the Sri Lankan for his services. “Mahela has made a significant contribution to Mumbai Indians over the years. His calm leadership, integrity and deep love for the game have meant so much to us. On behalf of the entire MI family, I want to thank Mahela for his immense contribution and unwavering commitment over the years. We will always cherish the journey we have shared and the memories we have created together. Mahela will always be a part of our #OneFamily, and we wish him every happiness and success in the journey ahead,” she said.