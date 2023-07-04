Home / India News / NIA attaches Amritsar house of two brothers accused in Pak-sponsored narco-terror case

NIA attaches Amritsar house of two brothers accused in Pak-sponsored narco-terror case

ByHT News Desk
Jul 04, 2023 04:00 PM IST

The case pertains to alleged conspiracy hatched by a narco-terror module to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday attached the house of two brothers accused in a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terrorism case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the house of two brothers accused in a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terrorism case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the house of two brothers accused in a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terrorism case

The residential property of Bikramjit Singh alias Bikram Singh alias Vicky and Maninder Singh alias Mani in Amritsar has been attached under section 25 (1) of the UAPA. The two brothers were arrested by agency in the case.

According to an official statement, NIA has already filed four chargesheets against 13 accused under the relevant sections of the UAPA, NDPS and Indian Penal Code in the case registered on May 8, 2020.

The case pertains to alleged conspiracy hatched by a narco-terror module to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan. The drugs were being smuggled in the garb of rock salt imported from across the border. The NIA said proceeds of smuggled drugs were used to create movable and immovable properties in Punjab, besides being channelised to fund terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen in the Kashmir Valley.

NIA had earlier also attached some land, measuring 60 Kanal 10 Marla, in the instant case. Six vehicles and Rs. 6,35,000 in cash were also seized. Further investigations in the case are continuing, the NIA added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out