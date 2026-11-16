NIA probes network of overground workers operating in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pir Panjal

NIA investigates alleged OGW network in Pir Panjal

The terror ecosystem, an official said, had been working for a long time. (Representative file photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation into a network of overground workers (OGWs) operating in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pir Panjal’s region who allegedly harboured, provided logistical support, safe transit and other ground-level assistance to the terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the area, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

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The terror ecosystem, an official said, had been working for a long time.

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The terror module was busted by the Jammu and Kashmir police on September 11 this year when it arrested accused persons - Zakir Hussain and Mohammad Azam, both residents of the Rajouri area.

MHA hands case to NIA to investigate wider conspiracy

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now handed over the case to the NIA as it wants to investigate a larger international conspiracy behind the harbouring of JeM and LeT terrorists, the officer cited above said.

Also Read: 3 LeT overground workers held in Rajouri; facilitated terror transit to Kashmir

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{{^usCountry}} “These OGWs not only harboured and concealed terrorists in the area, provided them shelter, logistical assistance, material support, and other forms of assistance so that the LeT and JeM attackers could successfully carry out their terrorist acts on security forces and civilians. They also acted as guides and facilitated the movement of terrorists towards the Kashmir Valley,” said a second officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These OGWs not only harboured and concealed terrorists in the area, provided them shelter, logistical assistance, material support, and other forms of assistance so that the LeT and JeM attackers could successfully carry out their terrorist acts on security forces and civilians. They also acted as guides and facilitated the movement of terrorists towards the Kashmir Valley,” said a second officer. {{/usCountry}}

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Frequently Asked Questions Why has the NIA launched an investigation? The MHA handed the case to the NIA to investigate a larger international conspiracy behind the alleged harbouring of JeM and LeT terrorists. When was the terror module busted, and who was arrested? The Jammu and Kashmir police busted the module on September 11 this year and arrested Zakir Hussain and Mohammad Azam, both residents of the Rajouri area. What assistance did the alleged overground workers provide? They allegedly harboured and concealed terrorists, provided shelter and logistical and material support, and acted as guides to facilitate their movement towards the Kashmir Valley.