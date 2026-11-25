The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought Switzerland and Germany’s help to access two encrypted email accounts as part of its probe against banned outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), officials aware of the details said.

NIA has sought assistance from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) on certain financial information on HuT’s activities, the officials said. (HT_PRINT) more less

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A formal mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) request for information on a “proton mail” account has already been sent to the Swiss Confederation, while a letter rogatory (LR) – a judicial request – is being sent to Germany to access a “tuta (previously known as Tutanota) mail” account, the officials added.

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Proton and Tuta are end-to-end encrypted email providers based in Switzerland and Germany, respectively.

Besides approaching Germany and Switzerland, NIA has sought assistance from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) on certain financial information on HuT’s activities, the officials said.

NIA’s probe pertains to alleged radicalisation and recruitment of Muslim youth in Tamil Nadu, along with other HuT activities, to promote its jihadi ideology, establish an Islamic Caliphate in India, and enforce the draft Islamic constitution of HuT founder Sheikh Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani. In May 2024, seven people were arrested in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} “Some of the accused were also in touch with HuT members in foreign countries and the key handlers abroad have been identified. There are multiple layers of criminal involvement, including encrypted digital communications, financial transactions routed through various institutions, and international linkages. We need to unearth the whole international conspiracy,” said an official cited above, on condition of anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some of the accused were also in touch with HuT members in foreign countries and the key handlers abroad have been identified. There are multiple layers of criminal involvement, including encrypted digital communications, financial transactions routed through various institutions, and international linkages. We need to unearth the whole international conspiracy,” said an official cited above, on condition of anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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Founded in 1953, HuT is an international pan-Islamic group that seeks to establish a caliphate rule under the Islamic law. The group's headquarters is in Lebanon and it operates in at least over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Australia. The outfit has a history of praising and celebrating attacks against Israel and the Jews. Countries such as Germany, Egypt, UK and several central Asian and Arab countries have banned the outfit.

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India also banned the group in October 2024, months after the case in Tamil Nadu was unearthed.

The federal agency arrested Hameed Hussain (alleged chief coordinator of HuT), Ahamed Mansoor, Abdul Rahman, H Mohamed Maurice, Khader Nawaz Sheriff, Ahmed Ali and Faizul Hussain (head of HuT in Tamil Nadu) in May 2024. Officials alleged Hussain and others conducted secret classes every Sunday at one Modern Essential Education Trust hall in Royapettah, Chennai.

In a statement in November 2024, NIA said the arrested men were “key leaders and members of HuT, and had been tasked with organising recruitment drive meetings with religious heads, ulemas, imams”.

The accused, the central agency said, were in contact with their Pakistan-based HuT counterparts, and propagated their newsletters and articles on violent secession of Kashmir with military assistance (Nusra) from Pakistan. “They were provided articles that incite violence and published by the Central Media Office (CMO) of HuT,” NIA had said.

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The agency also said the probe found the accused were disseminating false and anti-national content. They used online platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom to propagate HuT's ideology, NIA said.