NITI Aayog to hold workshops to document lessons from Modi’s 25 years in government

The government’s public policy think tank NITI Aayog will launch five national workshops on Tuesday to document and draw lessons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years as head of an elected government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during the inauguration of Pink Line Metro Rail project in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

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The workshops will be held over a year, till October next year, NITI Aayog said in a statement, adding that their outcomes will serve as case studies, research papers and teaching material for civil servants, training institutions and universities.

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“It will document the experiences of those who were part of this journey and translate them into knowledge that benefits all,” the statement said, adding that the “lessons (will) become part of the nation’s shared knowledge”.

Modi marked 25 years as head of government on October 7 this year. He served more than 12 years as Gujarat chief minister before becoming Prime Minister in May 2014, and is now in his third consecutive term.

The five national workshops will focus on the following governance themes: “Leadership as Mission” in November 2026, “Governance as Delivery” in January 2027, “Development as Inclusion” in April 2027, “Civilisational Identity” in July 2027 and “India as a Global Force” in September 2027, the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The first national workshop, “Leadership as Mission”, will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the Capital on Monday. It will study leadership through the specific decisions in which it becomes visible and the manner in which those decisions are translated into outcomes for citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first national workshop, “Leadership as Mission”, will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the Capital on Monday. It will study leadership through the specific decisions in which it becomes visible and the manner in which those decisions are translated into outcomes for citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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Four first-hand accounts from those who were directly part of significant decisions will form the core of the day. Rajeev Topno, additional chief secretary, will speak on the reconstruction of Kutch following the 2001 earthquake, the statement said.

Around 900 participants are expected to attend the workshop, of whom 250 will participate directly in the deliberations. The participants will include 150 government officers, including secretaries and senior officers of the Union and state governments and district collectors of aspirational districts.

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The participants will also include 25 students of leading institutions and universities, and 50 community partners and beneficiaries of national flagship schemes. The group discussions will be guided by 25 case facilitators trained under the Amrit Gyaan Kosh initiative of the Capacity Building Commission. The proceedings will be streamed on the iGOT Karmayogi platform.