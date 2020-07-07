Nitish Kumar’s residence gets a hospital after relative tests Covid+

india

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:09 IST

The Bihar government on Tuesday deployed three separate teams of doctors from the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) at chief minister Nitish Kumar’s 1, Aney Marg residence to run a makeshift hospital equipped with ventilator after a close relative of the CM tested positive for Covid-19.

According to an order signed by the additional secretary, department of health, the doctors at the CM’s residence will work in three shifts.

Nitish Kumar’s relative who tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to Covid19 isolation ward, AIIMS, Patna late Monday evening.

The news of an infection in the CM’s residence sparked alarm and prompted health authorities to swing into action.

A health department official said that members of the affected person’s family have been put under quarantine and asked not to move out of the house. “The entire house is being sanitized and it will continue,” said the official.

The makeshift hospital will work 24x7.

“A roster has been prepared for doctors and nurses. Each shift has two doctors and a nurse. The hospital will function round the clock,” the additional secretary’s order said.

All the people living in the CM’s residence had been tested for Covid-19 in the past.

On July 4, the CM’s sample was also sent for test after the Legislative Council’s acting chairman found to be infected by coronavirus. Nitish Kumar tested negative, At that time samples of 16 people of the Chief Minister’s residence were taken, but the report of all of them was negative. The chief minister remains indoors till date but he has said that he will continue work as usual.

Four of the 88 contacts of the acting chairman, his wife, son and a personal assistant were among the people tested positive and admitted to the Covid-19 isolation ward at AIIMS on Saturday.

An official statement from the Chief Minister’s residence is awaited.

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said that while the government went into an overdrive in the chief minister’s case, the poor continued to suffer for lack of medical facilities.

“When CM’s sample is sent for Covid test, reports are received in 2 hours. But in the case of common the man, it takes over 5-7 days. Now the CM’s residence has been turned into a ventilator-equipped hospital, while the poor people are suffering due to lack of medical facilities,” ANI quoted Yadav as saying