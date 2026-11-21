Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a six-lane bridge across the Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday, opening up another major road link between north and south Bihar.

Named 'Nitish Setu' after former chief minister Nitish Kumar, the 9.76-km-long structure has been built at a cost of around ₹4,280 crore. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Named 'Nitish Setu' after former chief minister Nitish Kumar, the 9.76-km-long structure has been built at a cost of around ₹4,280 crore and will connect Bidupur in Vaishali with Kachchi Dargah in outskirts of Patna, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office read.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

A view of the Kachchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur six-lane bridge

What we know about the ‘Nitish Setu’

The bridge is the main component of a 19.7-km connectivity project linking Kachchi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district to Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali.

Built as an extradosed cable-stayed structure, the new crossing is expected to take some of the traffic load off the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu. It will also shorten journeys between the two parts of Bihar, particularly for people living in areas that have limited road connectivity with Patna.

One of the key beneficiaries is expected to be Raghopur Diara in Vaishali district, which is surrounded by the Ganga and has limited connectivity. The new bridge will give residents easier access to Patna, including hospitals, educational institutions and other essential services, the government release said.

The benefits are expected to extend beyond passenger movement. The bridge will provide farmers and businesses in north Bihar with a faster route to markets, improving the transportation of agricultural produce and industrial goods, the release added.

The state government also sees the project as an opportunity to strengthen the agricultural economy of north Bihar, a densely populated region with fertile farmland. Easier access to markets could particularly benefit producers of litchis, bananas, maize and vegetables, whose transportation currently faces connectivity-related challenges.

Officials also expect the Bidupur-Kachchi Dargah corridor to draw investment by developing into a centre for tourism and logistics, news agency PTI reported.

A political fight over name

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The naming of the bridge has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance and the opposition RJD, with both sides disputing who deserves credit for the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The naming of the bridge has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance and the opposition RJD, with both sides disputing who deserves credit for the project. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Questioning the decision to name the bridge after the JD(U) chief, RJD working president Yadav alleged that the BJP was attempting to signal that Nitish Kumar's political career was over.

“It is well known that when a person is alive, his statues are not erected nor are bridges named after him. So, maybe, they are trying to send across the message that Nitish Kumar is politically finished,” PTI quoted Yadav as saying.

RJD leader further claimed that his party had earlier proposed naming the bridge after Akshayvat Rai, a freedom fighter and close associate of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"When the project was in its initial stages, Lalu ji and I had requested Nitish Ji to name the bridge after Akshayvat Rai, a freedom fighter who was also a close aide of Karpoori Thakur. I had also written a letter to this effect," Yadav said.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary reviews preparations of the 'Nitish Setu'

The BJP hit back at the RJD leader over his remarks. State party spokesperson Kuntal Krishna called him "an irresponsible leader who chooses to travel abroad while the assembly session is on", and accused his family of corruption.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"You and your family have only been involved in loot. The bridge is testimony to the development under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and the same is being acknowledged".

Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also rejected the RJD's attempt to claim a share of credit for the project. The JD(U) leader questioned why the opposition's demand was being given importance and dismissed the argument that Yadav's tenure as deputy chief minister, when he held the road construction portfolio, entitled him to recognition.

"I am baffled at such a demand and even more baffling is the fact that it is being considered worth discussing," Chaudhary said.

The project was first commissioned by Nitish Kumar in 2012, when he was the chief minister of Bihar. However, construction got underway only in 2015.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(With PTI inputs)