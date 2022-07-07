Nitish visits ailing Lalu; RJD chief airlifted to Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad ( 74), who was undergoing treatment in a Patna hospital after he fell in his house on July 2, was airlifted to New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday evening, people aware of the matter said, adding that his condition was stable.

Prasad was undergoing treatment at the Paras HMRI hospital in Patna where he was admitted on July 4 following a fracture to his right shoulder and back after a fall on the stairs at his residence on July 2.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and state health minister Mangal Pandey visited Paras hospital to enquire about Prasad’s health.

“Prasad was shifted to Delhi on an air ambulance for further management. He has been under the treatment of doctors at AIIMS earlier. The family wanted to take him to Delhi,” said a person asking not to be named.

Also read: PM Modi dials Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwai, wishes speedy recovery to ailing RJD chief

The air ambulance aircraft carrying Prasad departed from Patna airport around 8.35pm. Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti, a team of doctors and paramedics accompanied the former Union minister.

“Doctors have said Prasad is stable. The family and the hospital management are in close touch...” health minister Pandey told reporters after the hospital visit.

Also read: Lalu shifted to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS

Known to be suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease, and having undergone valve replacement of the heart, Prasad continues to be on BiPAP oxygen support for difficulty in breathing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Prasad’s son, Tejashwi Yadav, and enquired about the RJD chief’s health.

In December 2017, Prasad was incarcerated after being convicted in cases related to the fodder scam. He was granted bail on April 22 by the Jharkhand high court in the ₹139.35 crore Doranda treasury case and stayed in Delhi with his daughter Misa Bharti before returning to Patna on May 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON