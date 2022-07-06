PM Modi dials Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwai, wishes speedy recovery to ailing RJD chief

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday enquired about the health of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was admitted to Patna's Paras Hospital after sustaining multiple injures after falling down the stairs of his wife Rabri Devi's home.

"The PM spoke to Tejashwi Yadav (Lalu Yadav's son and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly) on Tuesday and enquired about the health of the RJD supremo. The PM wished speedy recovery to the RJD chief," party spokesperson Chitaranjan Gagan told news agency PTI.

Tejashwi Yadav has appealed to supporters of Lalu Yadav and the RJD to avoid crowding around the hospital and to allow the medical staff time and space to do their jobs. A senior party leader was quoted by PTI as saying Lalu Yadav's condition is now stable.

Lalu Yadav, 74, was rushed to Paras Hospital at 3.30 am on Monday after fracturing his right shoulder. At the time Tejashwi Yadav had said his father's condition was stable.

A hospital official told PTI Lalu Yadav had been admitted with 'many symptoms, which relate to his shoulder injury and other diseases which he suffers from, including kidney problems'.

Rabri Devi and both of Lalu Yadav's sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were by his side.

Lalu Yadav is out on bail in the fodder scam cases; bail in the final such case was granted by the Jharkhand high court in April. Last month the court also allowed him to travel abroad for a kidney transplant; his passport was released from court custody to get renewed.

