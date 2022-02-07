No data on bodies dumped in Ganga during second Covid-19 wave: Centre tells RS

The Union government told the Rajya Sabha on Monday that it does not have information on the number of bodies found floating in the Ganga during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu informed this in response to a question posed by TMC MP Derek O’Brien in the Rajya Sabha. The TMC MP sought to know the number of Covid-19 related bodies estimated to have been dumped in the Ganga.

“The information regarding the number of Covid-19 related bodies estimated to have been dumped in the river Ganga is not available,” Tudu said in a written statement.

He further said that media reported incidents of unclaimed/unidentified, burnt or partially burnt dead bodies, found floating in the river or on grounds, in the shallow depth, on the banks of the river Ganga. These were reported from certain districts in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He added that the ministry sought reports from concerned state governments on the bodies found floating and action taken or contemplated for ensuring proper handling, management and disposal of bodies by the state authorities for ensuring the protection of the river Ganga.

Advisories were also issued to the chief secretaries of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Bengal, he said.

The Congress hit out at the government over the response, with Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera calling the BJP-led government shameless. “This shameless government refuses to see what the world saw with shock and sorrow. The least we expected Modi government to do was to at least give dignity to the victims after death. Something that you couldn’t give when they were alive and struggling to stay alive,” he said.

During the months of May and June last year, when the second wave of Covid-19 was at its peak in the country, bodies floating down the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had made headlines all across the world. Hundreds of bodies were being washed along the banks of the river. The sight of bodies floating in the river had sparked a political row.

Union minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had termed the whole episode “unfortunate” and asked the states concerned to take immediate cognizance.