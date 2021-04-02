No lockdown in Delhi, situation not as serious as before, says Kejriwal, as city records over 3,000 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the ongoing wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Capital is not as serious as the previous waves and hence there is no need of imposing any lockdown. "We will be reviewing the situation. In future, if the need for a lockdown arises, I will consult before taking any such decision," the Chief Minister said, adding that though it is being considered the second wave in the country, it is the fourth wave for Delhi.

An emergency meeting was called at Kejriwal's residence in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases in the city.

"Cases are spreading fast. This is concerning but there is nothing to panic about. In October, when daily cases were around 3,000-4,000 like it is now, there were many patients in ICU. There were many deaths as well. But this wave is less serious than the previous ones. More people are under home isolation," Kejriwal said.

Big spike in Delhi, grim milestone for Mumbai

Emphasising three points on testing, tracking, isolating, Kejriwal said, "I am urging with folded hands to bring back masks."

Thanking the Centre for allowing any person above the age of 45 years to get the vaccines against Covid-19, Kejriwal urged the government to allow vaccination at a mass level, on a war footing. "When the vaccination drive started, there were apprehensions of side effects and that's why only health facilities were chosen as vaccination centres. But now as the vaccines have been proved to be safe, if the Centre allows us, we can start vaccination at schools and other non-health facilities. We will keep ambulances and other necessary facilities ready," Kejriwal said.

He also urged the Centre to open vaccination for all, removing the present clause of 45 years and above.

Daily Covid-19 infections in the Capital has been on a steady rise since March 15. From 400 cases per day, the city moved to record 2790 fresh cases on Thursday. On Friday, there are 3,583 infections, the CM said before the bulletin was published.

In December 2020, Delhi recorded daily cases as high as this. On December 8, the city recorded 3,188 cases and on December 6, there were 2,706 fresh infections. In November 2020, Delhi's daily cases crossed the 8,000-mark, which was the highest spike ever.

Taking early action against another wave, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has already announced its decision of conducting random testing of travellers coming to Delhi from other states where Covid-19 cases are high.

The government has also asked schools in the Capital to continue classes of the new academic year online, instead of calling students to schools.