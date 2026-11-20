Bhubaneswar, No major damage or loss of life has been reported in Odisha so far due to Cyclone Akvan, which made landfall near Gopalpur on Friday morning, even as the state received heavy rainfall under the influence of the weather system, state Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

No major damage, loss of life in Odisha due to Cyclone Akvan; heavy rain lashes state

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The landfall process started around 8 am, and is expected to continue till noon, Manorama Mohanty, the director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said.

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Mohanty said the severe cyclonic storm weakened into a cyclonic storm during the commencement of the landfall process.

Deep Dive Did Cyclone Akvan cause deaths or major damage in Odisha? No major damage or loss of life had been reported in Odisha at the time of the update. The state experienced heavy rainfall, while officials said the winds had caused no major impact. Where did Cyclone Akvan make landfall, and how strong were its winds? Akvan crossed the coast near Gopalpur, close to the north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha border. It weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm as landfall began, with winds of 60–70 kmph and gusts up to 80 kmph reported in the IMD bulletin. Why did Cyclone Akvan arrive in quick succession with other cyclones? November is the busiest month for cyclones in the north Indian Ocean, and cyclones can form in clusters. After the monsoon, reduced wind shear over the Bay of Bengal can make conditions more favourable for storms to develop.

The India Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Akvan was moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 26 kmph and crossed the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast close to Gopalpur.

The system was positioned at 110 km from Puri and 130 km from Kalingapatnam , with wind speeds of 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, the IMD said in its 10.30 am bulletin.

"It is likely to weaken into a deep depression and subsequently into a depression," the weather office said.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the cyclone's impact, Odisha received heavy rainfall, with Patrapur in Ganjam district recording the highest downpour of 209 mm, followed by Hinjili , Chikiti and Gopalpur and Chhatrapur , all in the same district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the cyclone's impact, Odisha received heavy rainfall, with Patrapur in Ganjam district recording the highest downpour of 209 mm, followed by Hinjili , Chikiti and Gopalpur and Chhatrapur , all in the same district. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief Secretary Anu Garg said, "There has been no major impact of the winds although rainfall has occurred under the influence of the cyclone. We have evacuated 3.7 lakh people so far. Our officials are on the field closely monitoring the situation."

The Odisha government has deployed 423 rescue teams in vulnerable areas and set up 9,341 cyclone shelters as the storm the third of its kind to threaten the state in 24 days changed its trajectory after initially being projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.

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Iran suggested the name 'Akvan' as part of the naming system for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean.

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