'No Congress MLA expressed gratitude': Stalin's public resentment puts future of Oppn INDIA bloc at stake

Even as drama continues over the government formation in Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin on Saturday shared a message thanking the Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for its support to the alliance. MK Stalin arrives at party headquarters in Chennai on May 4, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

In a message share on his X profile, former chief minister MK Stalin reiterated his party would not obstruct the government formation in the state and that the DMK would function as a constructive opposition.

However, Stalin came down heavily on the Congress for what he said was its severing of ties with the DMK and for party MLAs not meeting after the results.

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"Even though the secular progressive alliance, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, did not obtain the majority seats required to form a government, we have garnered a significant number of votes. I had stated that we would not obstruct the formation of a new government and that the DMK would function as a constructive opposition party," Stalin said.

The DMK leader welcomed the move of alliance partners to support Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, while remaining aligned with DMK ideologically.

"The Congress MLAs who contested and won as part of our alliance did not come to Anna Arivalayam to express their gratitude. In a single day, the Congress party severed its ties with the DMK and moved away," he said.