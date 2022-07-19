No plans to develop National Employment Policy: Centre

Union ministry of labour and employment on Monday said there is no plan on developing the National Employment Policy. The ministry said in response to questions raised by Lok Sabha MP Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi amid the ongoing monsoon session in Parliament.

“At present, there is no committee for drafting of National Employment Policy. However, for evidence-based policy making, the government has launched surveys on both demand and supply side,” the union minister of state for labour and employment Rameswar Teli said in the response.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai recently announced that the state government will frame an employment policy and it would encourage industries to create more jobs.

“For the first time in India, the Karnataka government is coming up with a research and development policy, which will be taken up in the next Cabinet meeting, and the government will also be framing an employment policy,” Bommai said.

In a different response to Lok Sabha, Teli informed around 24 states and Union Territories (UT) have pre-published the draft rules for four labour codes on social security, industrial relations, wages and occupational safety. The Centre had earlier invited all stakeholders for comments on the labour codes.

Earlier this month, Union labour minister Bhupender Yadav said almost all states have prepared draft rules on the labour codes and they will be implemented at an appropriate time.

The Centre notified four labour codes -- the Code on Wages, 2019, on August 8, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 on September 29, 2020.