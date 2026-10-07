No shoes, no kit: Jharkhand widow’s 1,600m dash for home guard’s job wins hearts

A heartwarming video clip of a widowed mother running a 1,600-metre sprint barefoot at a practice session before a recruitment drive for home guards in Jharkhand’s Ramgarg district has touched millions of viewers online.
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Kavita Mahto completed the course well ahead of the official time limit, said Ajay Karmali, director of the HMT Physical Academy, Dulmi, after the video clip of the trials conducted on its premises on October 4 went viral.
The trials was arranged to help applicants prepare for an upcoming home guard recruitment drive to select 284 home guards at the same grounds from October 24 to November 5.
Karmali said Mahato completed the 1600-metre race in 7 minutes, ahead of the required 10-minute mark.
The official said Kavita’s lost her husband to illness three years ago. Six months ago, her brother-in-law who also provided for the family died in a road accident.
“She has two children under 12, an elderly mother-in-law and father-in-law. All depend on her,” he said.
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“She works as a house help. When we organised trial run, she completed 1600 metres in just seven minutes, although 10 minutes is given to women to complete the race conducted for Home Guard recruitment,” he said, praising her extraordinary determination.
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“She works as a house help. When we organised trial run, she completed 1600 metres in just seven minutes, although 10 minutes is given to women to complete the race conducted for Home Guard recruitment,” he said, praising her extraordinary determination.
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Mahato could not be reached for her comment.
Karmali said the academy provided her with a proper kit on Wednesday.
A government official said Kavita stood a good chance of landing the job, “50% of the seats are reserved for women. Widowed and divorced women receive an additional 5% reservation. Kavita is a widow and deserving,” the official said.
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.