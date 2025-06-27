Search
‘No two opinions’: Jitendra Singh backs RSS call for removal of ‘secular’, ‘socialist’ from Constitution's Preamble

BySohil Sehran
Jun 27, 2025 06:59 PM IST

Dr Singh said if ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ weren’t part of Dr Ambedkar’s vision, one must ask what ideology led to their later inclusion in the Constitution.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday backed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s comments regarding the insertion of the words “secular” and “socialist” into the Constitution’s Preamble, saying that there is no room for differing views on the matter.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Sharma and others during the release of a book at the party office, in Jammu, Friday, June 27, 2025. (PTI)
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Sharma and others during the release of a book at the party office, in Jammu, Friday, June 27, 2025. (PTI)

“I don’t think there are two opinions on this. Dattatreya ji has rightly pointed out that the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ were added through the 42nd Amendment, and were not part of Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s original vision,” Singh told reporters in Jammu.

“Dr Ambedkar produced one of the best Constitutions in the world. If these words were not part of his thinking, then one must ask—what kind of thinking led to their later inclusion?” he added.

When asked about Dattatreya Hosabale’s remarks advocating the removal of the terms from the Preamble, Dr Singh responded by saying,

“I think any right-thinking citizen will endorse it, because everybody knows this was not the part of the original Constitution, which was written by Dr Ambedkar and rest of the committee… It's not BJP versus non-BJP, it is about preserving democratic values, preserving the constitutional values,” the minister said. 

Taking a veiled dig at the Congress leaders, the minister also said, "Those who are flaunting the Constitution book are actually the biggest violators of the Constitution.”

