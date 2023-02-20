‘No vindictive politics’: Nirmala Sitharaman on Chhattisgarh ED raids

Hitting out at the Congress party, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said there was no vindictive politics in raids carried out by investigative agencies as they amass ample proof against the accused persons.

While addressing media persons in Jaipur, Sitharaman also stated the Congress did not care about India’s progress but of the family and dynasty.

Replying to a question on the enforcement directorate’s raids against Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh with Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of vindictive politics, Sitharaman said, “Investigative agencies do their big homework for some time and only when they have necessary prima facie material in their hand… particularly if it is income tax and enforcement directorate, after having sent quite a number questionnaires for which they get complete, partial or no replies, only then they go. It can’t be done overnight by instinct.”

She added, “It’s strange that a party whose past presidents on corruption and money mismanagement matters are out on bail… through the courts and they speak of vindictive politics… each agency is coming out with tangible evidence… so, instead of accusing us of vindictiveness, Congress should explain to the people and its plenary as to why their chiefs are on bail given by the court on matters of mismanaging party funds… Congress party should not speak at all on corruption.”

On a question about Congress raising the issue of crony capitalism in Parliament, and the PM not replying with facts, Sitharaman said Congress never stayed in the house to listen to the PM.

“The PM has given detailed replies to questions raised by the Congress but they throw the allegations and then walk out (of the house) because they cannot face facts,” she said.

Sitharaman said Congress stalled the development of India for political consideration.

“They did not care about the progress of India but only about the welfare of the party, the family and the dynasty,” she said.

On petrol and diesel being included in GST, the FM said if the Congress or any other party wants it to come, they should bring it to the GST council and let the council take a call.

“Let Congress initiate it in the council. The central government has made its intent clear by saying that we will put it as an item into the GST. Tell us the rate in the council.”

Sitharaman also lashed out at the Congress, saying the UPA had stalled India’s development on political considerations and it had no moral ground to ask.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the timings of the raids was suspect.

“Why is it that whenever there is a party or organisational programme, these raids are carried out? And why are 95% raids against opposition leaders?” he asked.

He said BJP’s motive was to target Congress leaders and disrupt work being done by the latter governments or try to topple them.

Chaturvedi said Congress had brought in welfare schemes such as RTE, food security act and MGNREGA that have helped lakhs of people. The BJP has not been able to bring any such scheme for the people’s welfare, he said.