Nobody supports Pakistan except for US President Trump: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his remarks made at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), claiming that nobody supported the country, except for the US President Trump, who wanted to put pressure on India. "Shehbaz Sharif only wants to spread an agenda against India," BJP's Dilip Ghosh said.(ANI)

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Nobody stands with Pakistan apart from Trump, who wants to keep India under pressure through it. Shehbaz Sharif only wants to spread an agenda against India."

A day earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai slammed Sharif and said that he was an 'expert' in lying.

"How much truth there is in their words has already been seen in the past, and they are experts in lying," Chief Minister Sai stated.

Sharif once again made false claims about India, asserting that Pakistan shot down Indian fighter jets, a statement he's made previously. Sharif claimed Pakistan's forces responded with "stunning professionalism," repelling the aggression and shooting down seven Indian jets, sending them "to scrap and dust."

"Our valiant armed forces mounted an operation of stunning professionalism, repulsing the enemy's attack. Our falcons took flight and etched their answer across the skies, resulting in seven of the Indian jets turning to scrap and dust," he added.

This comes after the Pakistan PM alleged that India attempted to extract "political gains" following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and further accused India of attacking "innocent civilians."

"In May this year, my country confronted unprovoked aggression from our eastern front. The enemy came shrouded in arrogance, and we sent them back in humiliation. India sought to extract political gains from a human tragedy by spurning my sincere offer of an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident. Instead, it attacked our cities and targeted our innocent civilians. When our territorial integrity and national security were violated, our response was in accordance with the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations charter," Shehbaz Sharif said.