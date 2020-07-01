Non-subsidised LPG cylinder prices raised marginally. Check rates here

india

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 10:50 IST

The rate of liquified petroleum gas or LPG cylinder was increased in the range of Re 1 to Rs 4.50 across metropolitan cities from Wednesday, in the second marginal hike in cooking gas prices.

The hike in prices came after three consecutive months of reduction.

The rate of a 14.2 kilogram non-subsidised LPG cylinder was increased by Re 1 to Rs 594 with effect from July 1 in Delhi, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Kolkata was raised by Rs 4.50 per cylinder, Rs 4 per cylinder in Chennai and Rs 3.50 per cylinder in Mumbai.

Indian Oil consumers, which supplies LPG under brand Indane, in Mumbai have to pay Rs Rs 594 for each refill of non-subsidised LPG. They paid Rs 590.50 per cylinder in June.

In Kolkata, they will have to pay Rs 620.50 and in Chennai Rs 610.50 after the hike in prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinder.

The government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. The subsidy amount, which is given by the government on the yearly 12 refills, differs from month to month.

The price is determined mostly by factors such as crude oil rates and foreign exchange.