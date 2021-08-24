Not committed any offence: Narayan Rane on 'would have slapped Thackeray' remark

Union minister Narayan Rane, who has been booked for his remarks against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, said on Tuesday that he has not committed any offence. The Rajya Sabha member said reports in the media are based on false information.

Rane sparked off a row with his remarks about slapping Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's Independence. Three FIRs have been registered against him - in Nashik, Pune and Mahad (in Raigad district).

"I have not committed any offence. The reports of my arrest are false. I have not received any intimation of the legal action or arrest notice," Rane said today.

The Union minister also said that the police should understand that his party (the Bharatiya Janata Party) is running the government at the Centre.

"The police first should check my statement to see if it leads to the criminal offence. They should understand that our government is at the Centre," said Rane.

"CM Thackeray too had given similar statement against BJP leader Prasad Lad a few weeks ago. Why no action was taken against it?" he asked

Talking about the FIRs against his Jan Aashirwad Yatra in Mumbai, the Union minister said the programme will continue as per the schedule.

The Cyber Police in Nashik has booked Rane under sections 500, 505(2), 153 (b) (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a complaint from the local unit chief of Shiv Sena, following which the police commissioner issued an order to arrest the Union minister and formed a team. In Pune, the FIR has been registered under sections 153 and 505 of the IPC, following a complaint by Yuva Sena. The third FIR in Mahad was also registered on a complaint from a Shiv Sena worker.

The police have increased security at BJP offices after Narayan Rane's remarks.





The state leadership of the BJP has come out in support on Rane, saying the action is out of political vendetta.

"Uddhav Thackeray had use similar language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Lok Sabha elections in 2019. His language in Dussehra rally was equally objectionable," said Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

"No state government/authorities can arrest any Union cabinet minister as per the constitutional provisions," Patil added.

The ruling Shiv Sena, meanwhile, demanded Rane explusion from the Union Cabinet. "I will meet PM Modi today and submit a letter in behalf of my party," said party leader Vinayak Raut.

Reports say that a team of Nashik police has left for Chiplun in Konkan region, where Rane is present now. Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pande asked deputy commissioner Sanjay Barkund to form a team to arrest Rane and produce him before court.

"Considering the seriousness of the issue, I have asked DCP level officer Sanjay Barkund to constitute a team and produce Rane before court after arresting him," said Pandey in his order.

He added that the police will ensure that the privilege of the minister/parliamentarian is not breached, and added that Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu will be informed in case Rane is arrested.

Rane started his political life in Mumbai with the Shiv Sena under Bal Thackeray in the late 1960s. He entered the Maharashtra Assembly in 1990 as a Sena MLA. In February 1999, he was sworn in as Maharashtra's 13th chief minister. That stint was short as the then Shiv Sena-BJP combine lost the state Assembly elections held later that year.

In 2005, Rane parted ways with the Shiv Sena following irreconcilable differences with the Thackerays.