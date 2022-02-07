‘Not getting support on his own,’ Smriti Irani’s swipe at Akhilesh for inviting Mamata

Union minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, wanting to know why he was seeking support from Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who had “insulted” the people of Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a poll programme in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Jewar area, Irani said that Yadav’s reaching out to Banerjee was an indication that he is “not getting people’s support on his own strength”.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday left for Lucknow to campaign for the SP. She will virtually campaign alongside Akhilesh Yadav for the party tomorrow and day after. She will also be visiting Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

During the day, Irani and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma also campaigned for BJP candidates in Mathura and Agra. Another Union minister Piyush Goyal also campaigned for the BJP candidate in Agra on Monday and attacked opposition parties.

Irani, in Mathura, sought votes for the BJP candidate from Mant assembly constituency. BJP has never won the Mant seat, which was the only seat the party lost in the 2017 assembly polls when it won all nine seats in Agra, all 7 in Aligarh and the remaining four in Mathura.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister alleged that SP candidates, including one in Meerut, were threatening to ‘teach a lesson’ once they came to power. “If this is the condition now when they are yet to be elected, one can understand what attitude they will have once they come to power,” she said and assured the gathering that such a situation would never occur.

BSP candidate Shyam Sundar Sharma is contesting for his ninth victory from this seat but Irani asked voters what was the use of voting for someone whose party is not going to come to power in the state.

“RLD has joined hands with the party that had been in power in the state when ‘brothers’ had to lose their lives when they attempted to safeguard their sister’s dignity,” said Irani in a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party, which was in power when riots took place in Muzaffarnagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dinesh Sharma said that the BJP would form the government again “as it had found a place in the hearts of the masses after paving the way for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

Piyush Goyal and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad also campaigned in the Braj area on Monday.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)