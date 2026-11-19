Noted journalist, columnist and classical vocalist Sakuntala Narasimhan died here, sources close to her said on Thursday.

Sakuntala Narasimhan (R), a double PhD holder, worked with several leading newspapers. (NWMI)

She was 86 and breathed her last at a care home here after battling cancer, on Wednesday, they said.

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Narasimhan, a double PhD holder, worked with several leading newspapers.

She was also an accomplished musician, holding the rare distinction of being equally proficient in both Hindustani and Carnatic classical music.

Narasimhan also left her mark as a travel writer, music scholar, critic, and consumer rights activist.