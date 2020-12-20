Now, 5,000 visitors can visit Sabarimala in day; RT-PCR test mandatory

india

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 19:59 IST

The Sabarimala temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district opened for 5,000 pilgrims on Sunday after the high court gave a nod to increasing the daily cap on visitors. Earlier the limit was set to 2,000 pilgrims a day.

The temple was shut for nearly seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic. In November, the shrine reopened for the annual two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku. Under the revised guidelines, The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which runs the hill shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, also mandated that the visitors will need to show RT-PCR certificate to order to visit the temple.

Here is the all you need to know about the guidelines:

- Post-December 26, devotees will be allowed to visit Sabarimala hill shrine only after producing a Covid-negative certificate following an RT-PCR test. Earlier, a negative certificate from antigen test was enough for the devotees to visit the shrine.

- An RT-PCR test certificate should not be more than 48 hours old prior to the visit to the temple.

- Pilgrims still need to register online before visiting the temple. The online booking will be done on first-come-first-served basis.

- Strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol is mandatory for all pilgrims as authorities will keep strict vigil that social distancing of at least six feet is being maintained and masks are being properly worn.