Now six members can register on CoWIN through one mobile number

Since some registered beneficiaries have been getting erroneous messages regarding their vaccination status, the government has made a provision for revoking vaccination status in the CoWIN system.
The backbone of the Covid-19 vaccine delivery system has been CoWIN, the IT platform modified for implementation of the national immunisation programme. (SHUTTERSTOCK.)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 07:57 PM IST
ByRhythma Kaul

Six members can now be registered using one mobile number on CoWIN portal for Covid-19 vaccination as opposed to the current cap of four family members, as the government on Friday announced having made changes to the system.

“In continuation of updates on various utility features of Co-WIN for the beneficiaries, the following features are added in the self-registration portal of CoWIN: a) registration on Co-WIN –Instead of the existing limit of 4 members, now 6 members can be registered using one mobile number on Co-WIN...,” the Union health ministry said in a statement.

Also, since some registered beneficiaries have been getting erroneous messages regarding their vaccination status, the government has made a provision for revoking vaccination status in the CoWIN system.

“A new utility feature has been introduced under raise an issue in Co-WIN account through which a beneficiary can revoke the current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status,” read the health ministry statement.

The ministry also clarified that the vaccination status can be corrected by the beneficiaries, where in occasional isolated cases, the vaccination certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in updation of vaccination data of beneficiaries.

The changes, however, may reflect 3-7 days after submitting the online request through raise an issue utility on the portal. Such beneficiaries can get their due vaccine dose, may be at the nearest vaccination centre, as per the existent standard guidelines once new vaccination status is successfully updated in the system.

The backbone of the Covid-19 vaccine delivery system has been CoWIN, the IT platform modified for implementation of the national immunisation programme.

The CoWIN platform was created by upgrading the earlier digital platform used for Universal Immunization Program (UIP) vaccine distribution based on Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system.

The government has been making changes at regular intervals to the system to make it easier for the beneficiaries to avail of the facility.

“From self-registration, to making changes in personal details, and to be able to download your digital vaccination certificate etc., the system has been modified over a period of time for the ease of beneficiaries; to make the process convenient for them. User feedback has also been important for us as it has helped in making the system better. Initially there were some issues but with time and improvement it is functioning very well,” said a senior government official aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity.

