NSA Ajit Doval, French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne review cooperation

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Bonne on Tuesday reviewed cooperation in key areas, including security, technology, space, and civil nuclear cooperation, ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India next month. NSA Ajit Doval meets his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne for 38th India-France Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday. (MEA/ANI)

The two officials co-chaired the 38th India-France strategic dialogue that also discussed regional issues, including the situation in Iran following widespread protests over economic issues and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, people familiar with the matter said.

India and France reiterated their commitment to their strategic partnership, and discussed ongoing bilateral initiatives spanning security, defence, technology, space, and civil nuclear cooperation, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

The two sides also explored opportunities for joint development and collaboration in line with the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives. They reviewed preparations for Macron’s February visit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the India-France Year of Innovation and to participate in the AI Impact Summit.

The discussions between Doval and Bonne included the “evolving geopolitical situation as well as regional and international issues”, the readout said without giving details. “Both sides underscored the importance of closer cooperation to address challenges in the global security environment, with the aim of advancing peace and stability,” the readout said.

The people cited above said the discussions on civil nuclear cooperation covered both France’s long-gestating plans to build a nuclear power plant in India, including changes under a new Indian nuclear liability law, and collaboration on small modular reactors (SMRs).

Bonne also met Modi, who reaffirmed the “strong and trusted India-France Strategic Partnership, marked by close cooperation across multiple domains”. Modi said on social media it was encouraging to see bilateral collaboration expanding to innovation, technology and education. “Also exchanged perspectives on key regional and global issues. Look forward to welcoming President Macron to India soon,” Modi added.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, who also met Bonne, said on social media that they exchanged views on further strengthening the strategic partnership.