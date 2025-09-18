NSG commando, friends kill liquor trader, injure two over money dispute in Rajasthan

Barmer: A National Security Guard (NSG) commando and his friends allegedly killed a 25-year-old liquor trader and injured his two associates over a money dispute in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday, police said. Khetaram, whose hands and legs were chopped off, was declared dead on arrival at the Barmer district hospital. (Representative photo)

Khetaram, whose hands and legs were chopped off, was declared dead on arrival at the Barmer district hospital, while his associate Harakharam was referred to Jodhpur hospital, and Virendra escaped with minor injuries after falling into a roadside ditch, a police officer said.

The victim’s family protested outside the district hospital on Thursday, accusing the police of negligence in transporting the injured to the hospital and failing to set up timely barricades, which allowed the attackers to escape.

The protesters dispersed after superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Singh Meena assured them that all the accused would be arrested within five days. “Two suspects have already been detained,” the officer said.

Also Read: 5-year-old girl killed, two injured after school bus accident in Rajasthan’s Karauli

Police said that the main accused, NSG commando Champa Lal, currently posted in Delhi, had come home for his father’s retirement ceremony. “We are in touch with Delhi authorities. Teams have been dispatched to arrest him,” SP Meena said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a heated argument broke out over a money dispute at a liquor shop in Hodu earlier on Wednesday evening. Later, around 10 pm, Lal and his friends allegedly intercepted the deceased’s vehicle on the Barmer–Jalore highway and attacked them with swords and sharp-edged weapons.

Also Read: 69-year-old NRI woman killed by fiancé’s hitman, remains found in Ludhiana drain

Khetaram is survived by his wife, two young daughters aged four and two, and three sisters.

Police said evidence was collected from the crime scene with the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and dog squads. “A First Information Report (FIR) was registered, and search operations are underway,” the officer said.