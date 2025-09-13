5-year-old girl killed, two injured after school bus accident in Rajasthan’s Karauli

Bharatpur: A 5-year-old schoolgirl was killed and two others were injured after a school bus rammed into them near the school gate on Saturday in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, police said, adding that the school bus driver fled. All three girls were taken to Gudhachandraji hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival. (Representative photo)

“A private school bus hit three minor girls after they were dropped at the school gate in Gudhachandraji under the Nadoti police station. After dropping off students, three girls were turning to school in front of the bus, but the bus driver didn’t see and crushed them,” Nadoti police station in-charge Veer Singh said.

All three girls were taken to Gudhachandraji hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival. “The deceased was identified as Riya Kumari. Shanu Kumari (7) and Jiya Kumari (4) were referred to Dausa district hospital,” Singh said.

Following the accident, family members of the students and villagers blocked the Nadoti road and demanded action against the school director and the bus driver. The villagers, who demanded compensation for the victim’s family members, also vandalized the school.

“We will take legal action after receiving the complaint,” Singh added.