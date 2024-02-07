Number Theory: What explains India’s growing fiscal federalism fights-I
Feb 07, 2024 08:24 PM IST
This is the first of a two-part data journalism series on fiscal federalism fights. The second part will look at the larger context of Centre-state transfers.
The Karnataka government on February 7 held a protest in Delhi, branded “My Tax My Right”, to “protest against the financial atrocities committed by the Central government on Kannadigas and Karnataka”. The Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments are holding a protest on similar lines on February 8.
Share this article