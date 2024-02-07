Number Theory: What explains India’s growing fiscal federalism fights-I

The Karnataka government on February 7 held a protest in Delhi, branded “My Tax My Right”, to “protest against the financial atrocities committed by the Central government on Kannadigas and Karnataka”. The Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments are holding a protest on similar lines on February 8.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar at a protest in Delhi to denounce the Centre’s alleged 'injustice' in tax devolution and grants-in-aid to the state(AP)