Odisha buys 51 vehicles for 7cr, spends 5cr more on modifications; probe ordered

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has ordered a departmental probe into the forest department’s purchase and modification of 51 Mahindra Thar vehicles after the ₹12.39-crore expenditure raised questions over financial prudence and operational necessity. The minister said that the inquiry would focus on why the modifications were carried out and whether the additional expenditure was justified. (Representative photo)

Forest and environment minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said that while certain modifications may have been required to meet departmental needs, any expenditure beyond necessity would be thoroughly examined.

“The government is examining the matter. Cameras and lights were installed as per operational requirements. However, if any installations are found to be excessive or unnecessary, appropriate action will be taken,” Khuntia said, adding that strict action would follow if anything illegal or suspicious is detected.

The forest, environment and climate change department bought 51 vehicles at a cost of around ₹7 crore during the 2024–25 financial year, with each vehicle priced at approximately ₹14 lakh. An additional ₹5 crore was spent on modifications, triggering concerns over whether prior approval was obtained and if the alterations exceeded actual requirements.

Defending the purchases, a senior forest department official said the vehicles were essential for preventing forest fires, deploying staff and squads in remote and border areas, wildlife protection, and curbing illegal activities.

The official added that, given the rugged terrain in many forested regions, modifications such as specialised tyres, additional lighting, cameras, and sirens were necessary to enhance operational efficiency.

The government informed the Assembly earlier this year that the 51 Mahindra Thar vehicles had been procured at a cost of around ₹7.14 crore, while an additional ₹5.25 crore had been spent on modifications. The vehicles were meant for monitoring and regular patrolling on non-motorable roads inside forests.

