Odisha imposes 48-hour internet shutdown in Bhadrak after communal clashes over social media posts

The Odisha government suspended internet services in Bhadrak district for 48 hours till September 30, following violent communal clashes linked to social media postings, news agency ANI reported, citing the official order. Several police personnel were stationed in Bhadrak district following the clashes on Friday.(ANI)

In the official order, the state's additional chief secretary, Satyabrata Sahu, said the home department has extended the prohibition on the use and access of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and others via the internet and data services for 48 hours, until 2am on September 30, 2024, in Bhadrak district.

The government order said, “Whereas, it has come to the notice of the State Government that in recent past there have been various violent communal incidents in Bhadrak and Dhamnagar areas due to social media postings; And whereas the District Administration has expressed concern of misuse of internet for spreading communal violence; Whereas, messaging platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, X and other such media etc. have the potential to inflame communal tension thereby leading to acts causing disturbance of public order in Bhadrak district; Now therefore, in order to prevent the spread of such inflammatory and motivated messages to circulate in the above mentioned media to disturb the public order in whole Bhadrak district and restore peace and amity.”

Prohibitory orders banning public gatherings in Bhadrak town were implemented after a protest by a community over a Facebook post related to their religious beliefs escalated into violence, injuring police personnel.

By Friday night, security was tightened in Bhadrak, with additional police deployed after some officers were injured during a stone-pelting incident. A video shared by news agency ANI showed several police personnel stationed in the area following the clashes.

The internet suspension was enforced under the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, in conjunction with Rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/ Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

The order detailed the banned services, saying: “1. Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and other social media services of all Mobile service providers. 2. Mobile Internet/ data services of all Mobile Service Providers. 3. Internet/ data services of all Internet Service Providers (ISPs). 4. Broadband Dial up systems. 5. Any other such means or modes of transmission.”

Over 600 protesters blocked Santhia bridge

According to the police, over 600 protestors blocked the Santhia bridge, which connects Kacheribazar and Purunabazar, demanding the arrest of the person responsible for the post. When police tried to detain the group during the rally, the crowd forcibly advanced, leading to a lathi charge. In response, some protestors began throwing stones at the police.

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a sub-inspector were injured, and the Bhadrak tehsildar's vehicle was heavily damaged, according to an order issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Monaj Patra.

Bhadrak has a history of communal sensitivity. In April 2017, the town experienced violent clashes following an inflammatory Facebook post, resulting in arson that destroyed 450 establishments and caused property damage worth ₹9 crore. A curfew was imposed for over a month, the longest in the state's history.