Communal tension in Bhadrak town over Facebook post, prohibitory orders imposed

Bhubaneswar: The Bhadrak district administration on Friday imposed prohibitory orders to ban meetings in Bhadrak town after a protest by a community against a Facebook post about their religious beliefs turned violent, leading to injuries to police personnel. Police said the prohibitory orders were imposed for an indefinite period within the jurisdiction of Purunabazar police station area of Bhadrak (Screengrab)

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a police sub inspector were injured in the stone pelting and a vehicle of the Bhadrak tehsildar was severely damaged, the order issued by sub divisional magistrate Monaj Patra said.

“Any congregation, gathering, meeting, agitation are strictly prohibited in the proceeding area and violation of the same shall be viewed seriously by the District Administration,” the order signed by Patra said, invoking his powers under section 163 of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita.

Police officials said the prohibitory orders were imposed for an indefinite period within the jurisdiction of Purunabazar police station area of Bhadrak.

Police said over 600 people blocked the road at Santhia bridge connecting Kacheribazar-Purunabazar demanding arrest of the culprit. When they were taking out the rally, police detained them, but they forcibly tried to go ahead leading to lathicharge. Many persons in the rally then started throwing stones at the police personnel.

Bhadrak is known to be a communally sensitive district. In April 2017, a communal violence spanning a couple of days in Bhadrak town over an inflammatory comment by a person of a particular community in a Facebook post led to arsoning in which 450 establishments, including shops, godowns and houses were destroyed and property worth ₹9 crore was lost. The communal violence led to imposition of curfew in the town for over a month, the longest in the State so far.