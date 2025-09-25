Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Odisha man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping 8-year-old daughter repeatedly

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 25, 2025 10:28 pm IST

The court recommended that the District Legal Services Authority provide a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the girl.

A man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a special court in Bhubaneswar on Thursday for raping his eight-year-old daughter repeatedly.

The man's wife caught him raping their daughter on October 27, 2022, in their home. (Representative image)
The man's wife caught him raping their daughter on October 27, 2022, in their home. (Representative image)

Ad hoc Additional Sessions Judge of POCSO court, Saroj Kumar Sahoo, convicted the man after examining 13 witnesses and 77 documents.

The court also imposed a fine of 5,000 on the convict, noting that in case of non-payment, he would undergo an additional three months in jail.

The court recommended that the District Legal Services Authority provide a compensation of 4 lakh to the girl.

The man's wife caught him raping their daughter on October 27, 2022, in their home. Her daughter then told her that her father was committing such an act on her regularly.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case was registered at the Mahila police station, and the father was arrested.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Odisha man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping 8-year-old daughter repeatedly
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On