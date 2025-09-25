Odisha man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping 8-year-old daughter repeatedly

A man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a special court in Bhubaneswar on Thursday for raping his eight-year-old daughter repeatedly. The man's wife caught him raping their daughter on October 27, 2022, in their home. (Representative image)

Ad hoc Additional Sessions Judge of POCSO court, Saroj Kumar Sahoo, convicted the man after examining 13 witnesses and 77 documents.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict, noting that in case of non-payment, he would undergo an additional three months in jail.

The court recommended that the District Legal Services Authority provide a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the girl.

The man's wife caught him raping their daughter on October 27, 2022, in their home. Her daughter then told her that her father was committing such an act on her regularly.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case was registered at the Mahila police station, and the father was arrested.